Skier Moves To Top Of Mountain And Then Disappears, No Clue Where He Went | Horrifying Video Goes Viral

Skiing is both adventurous and dangerous because you have to make your way through some of the most difficult and challenging places in the world.

Viral Video: So many people out there are into adventure sports big time and these adventure seekers always find out some way or the other to indulge themselves and get the adrenaline pumping, even if it means going to extremes. Adventure sports like Bungee Jumping, Dirt biking, Scuba diving, and Hang Gliding are among the most popular ones on the circuit. Then there is skiing, where the skiers glide over the snow and tackle the challenges on the way. Some skiers do it for fun and pleasure while some do it at a professional level. Skiing is both adventurous and dangerous because you have to make your way through some of the most difficult and challenging places in the world.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a skier on skis who slowly moves toward the edge of a mountain and crosses over to the other side and then disappears. The camera moves ahead only to find out that there is no slope on the other side but a deep valley. From the video, it seems that there are three skiers, and the moments are captured by a GoPro camera.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It is still a mystery as to what happened to the guy who crossed over to the side of the valley. Here’s hoping that they made it out safely.

