‘Slaps and Abuses’: Fight Breaks Out In Crowded Mumbai Local Train | Watch Viral Video

The Mumbai Suburban Railway system, often referred to as the city’s ‘lifeline’ of the city for decades, has been the preferred mode of transportation for the Mumbaikars. It has also served as a backdrop for countless spontaneous jamming and singing sessions, many of which have gained viral attention online. Recently, a new video surfaced on the internet, showcasing a troubling altercation and fight inside a Mumbai local train coach. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), captured a physical confrontation between two men. Fortunately, a bystander intervened, successfully separating the feuding individuals. Subsequently, fellow passengers on the train joined forces to support the intervenor and encouraged the irate individuals to halt their conflict.

Kalesh b/w Two Man inside Mumbai locals over seat issues pic.twitter.com/jx8RRrdAJn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 1, 2023

The video was shared on X by an account named @gharekalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Man inside Mumbai locals over seat issues.”

The noteworthy intervention of the fellow passenger who played the role of a peacekeeper has captured the interest of social media users, who have left interesting messages for him.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 63,000 views and received more than 840 likes. The video of the fight prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the expressed that fight inside public transport is not at all accepted, while others just cracked joke on the incident.

“I appreciate the act of a good Samaritan who came in between the two fighting commuters, interfered, and pushed them away,” commented a user.

“Not surprising that the guy who intervened and ensured the fight did not escalate had his backpack in front of his chest. These are the people who’ve been there through humidity and rain and seen it all,” wrote another user.

“Zhagda inside train Danger,” another user commented.

“Hahahaha.. will try the same in delhi metro, someday 🤓😂,”a user joked.

“north indians in mumbai,” a user stated.

“Salute to the Only one guy to stop the fight,” said another.

“They almost Kissed at the Start,.” A user joked.

“This is everyday Mumbai,Highest income tax paying city of India,” commented a user.

“Casual clothes always win over formal.. shirt ke cuffs fold kro.. collar ki button kholo… Itne me aage wala do chaar maar hi dega,” said an X user..

“Kaka coming in with that tummy slap 😂,’ a user joked.

“Thanks to the mediator. Taking advantage of the situation, he stopped the fight and got into the space between the seats. Mumbaikar always solve their problems 😁,” a user said.

