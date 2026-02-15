Home

Sleeper class surprise! What happened during a 7 hour Indian rail journey that Canadian tourists will never forget | Watch video

A 7-hour sleepless train ride in India’s sleeper class turned into a heartwarming cultural exchange for Canadian tourists, filled with laughter, children’s curiosity, and unforgettable community warmth.

Kim and her Canadian travel companion were ready for a comfortable sleeper-class ride through India but ended up stumbling into one of the country’s most entertaining cultural exchanges filled with giggles, friends, and some quality laughs.

The Funniest Night of their Lives

All it took was booking the wrong train cabin.

“Thought we were getting a sleeper cabin but it’s like First Class for Sleeper on this train..?” Kim recounted on her Instagram post that has since gone viral.

Expecting plush pillows and tranquility, Kim and her friend were greeted by excited locals in the cheapest cabin on the train turned community center.

Welcomed by eager kids

Local kids spotted the outsiders sleeping cabin almost as soon as the train departed. Eager to meet the foreigners, they crowded around their cabin poking their heads in every time the train stopped.

Instead of pushing the kids away, Canadians rolled with the punches. And thank goodness they did.

Playing games, sharing laughs and conversing replaced sleeping for these weary travellers. Before they knew it they were bonding and making new friends out of strangers in the compact cabin.

Not only kids either, passengers alike came up to say hi, laugh and offer food through the small windows whenever the train stopped at stations.

Indian passengers steal the show

Train vendors came through the cabin selling snacks and chai. Indian passengers offered their homemade goods to these new friends.

“They left us so spoiled with treats and food. Then when we stopped at stations locals would come to our window and offer us snacks/chai. They truly are the best,” Kim expressed.

Kim went on to write in her Instagram post:

“I have never been so impressed, speechless and all of the good emotions one can feel while witnessing a community function together and coexist as if they were one household.”

Sleep? What sleep?

Despite not sleeping for the entire seven-hour train ride, Kim says that it was all worth it.

“The funniest night of our lives. A 7-hour sleepless train ride, but wouldn’t change a thing.” Don’t sleep, have adventures.

Netizens from around the world and in India took to the comments to congratulate the pair for embracing India on India’s terms.

“No sleep but you made memories that will last a lifetime. Congrats!” one user commented.

“Travelling by train gives you more stories than flying!” anotherIndia netizen wrote.

