New Delhi: To make money doing nothing must be everyone's dream! What if we say your dream of just sitting back, relaxing and without putting in any effort and still seeing money credit in your bank account can become true? Yes, you read it right, there is a perfect job opportunity out for you in this UK-based company where you can make money doing nothing. And, your only job will be to wear slippers for 12 hours a day.

The company, Bedroom Athletics, has two vacancies, for a man and a woman, for the profile of a Slipper Tester for 2021 to try their latest designs. The tester will need to wear the slippers for a minimum of 12 hours in a 24-hour period each month. And, the lucky candidate will even get 12 free pairs of slippers during the 12-month contract, and will end up earning a whopping Rs. 4 lakhs a year.

The job vacancy post on the company's website read, "In reality this Cinderella of the job world is open for two candidates, one male and one female and will have a total monthly salary of £333 for two days a month consultancy on all things slippers, slipper boots, loungewear and homewares across the Bedroom Athletics 2021 range."

The job advertisement was sent out stating, “Do you love a new pair of fluffy slippers? Do you spend a lot of time at home? Would you like to be paid for giving us some feedback on our new Autumn/Winter range? If you’ve answered yes to any of the above, then you’re in luck!”

And, if you’re considering to try your luck and apply for the opening, all you need to do is fill the form given on their website www.bedroomathletics.com. Interested candidates can apply for the position before January 31, 2021.

Earlier in 2019, a Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit was offering a ‘sleeping internship’, where the candidates were offered Rs. 1 Lakh to sleep for 9 hours every day.