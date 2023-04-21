Home

Small Indian Civet Cat Rescued From 45-Feet-Deep Well In Pune

A rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was dispatched to assist the forest officers.

After several failed attempts to escape the well, the civet had sought shelter on an elevated edge to avoid drowning in the water.

Animal Rescue: Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department together carried out the rescue of a Small Indian Civet from Netvad village in the Pune district of Maharashtra, India. Taking swift action, the civet was rescued from a 45-foot-deep open well and later released back into the wild.

On Tuesday, local farmers of Netwad village were experiencing a quiet day until they heard an unfamiliar sound coming from a nearby open well. On taking a closer look, they found that an odd-looking animal was stuck inside the nearly 45-feet-deep well. Concerned for the animal’s well-being, they immediately contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department and alerted them about the situation. A rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was also dispatched to assist the forest officers.

The NGO’s rescue team swiftly reached the location and devised a plan to rescue the animal. On close inspection, it was identified as a Small Indian Civet. After several failed attempts to escape the well, the civet had sought shelter on an elevated edge to avoid drowning in the water. Taking quick action, the team lowered a trap cage tied to a rope down the well. Once the civet jumped into the cage after finding a dry spot, it was safely pulled out.

The Small Indian Civet (Viverricula indica) is a small mammal native to south and south-east Asia. This species is primarily nocturnal and insectivorous in nature. Due to the adaptive nature of the species, they can be found in human-modified settlements such as agricultural fields, towns and cities. But due to rapid encroachment of their natural habitat, they often come face to face with humans.

