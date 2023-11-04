By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Smart Jugaad To Clean The Roads Will Amaze You: Watch The Video Here
The viral video we are sharing with you shows one professional who has devised a unique way to clean the roads.
Smart Jugaad: The administration of any city or district employs professionals to do different jobs for the maintenance of the place. Cleaning the roads is one of the most vital jobs that is carried out every day so that the neighborhood looks presentable and there are no hygiene issues. The professionals assigned the cleaning task use various methods according to the requirements, feasibility, convenience, and other such parameters. The viral video we are sharing with you shows one professional who has devised a unique way to clean the roads. He has fitted four big broomsticks to a machine that is rotating at a mild speed and all four brushes are cleaning the road with great efficiency.
The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: If something works it doesn’t matter how. 😂
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
If something works it doesn’t matter how. 😂pic.twitter.com/WdiHEqYZ4T
— Figen (@TheFigen_) November 3, 2023
We have to give credit to whoever thought about this because not only it is an effective way to keep the roads clean but it also clears away the dirt to the side instead of the open area.
Also, we give a shout-out to numerous people who keep our cities clean, making them look beautiful and scenic and preventing hygiene issues.
The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.
Moe @momoe889: At least it’s getting the job done.
Senyor @senyorlee: That’s technology
Cine Promoters @cinepromoters: 👏👏
Carthick @Karthik_Balasub: Ha ha .. amazing work 👏🏼 🙌
m m mohideen @mmmohideen6: making more dust..😂😂
Truths With Abiola. @biolarr: This is nice
DREAMΞR @Dream3r_eth: Missing those nft days
patalmypal.btc .eth .sol .shm 🔑👁️🌊☕@patalmypal: Does it really work?
Morja @MorjaAlex: Nice 🤣🤣🤣🤣
존 존스 @bb1btc: Although it is cleaned, passing cars must pass at a distance.
Hiit Fitness @HiitFitness1: Very effective
Bhawani Bahadur Singh @Bhawani1970: Mofiji invention like Gutter Gas???
wisekim.eth ❤️ Memecoin @wisekim_eth: It works anyway lol
Workareholic @workareholic: Life made easy
SARAKY @saraaky: As long as it work it is fine
ADAOBI❤❤❤ @Dobis_fortune: Exactly but I like this one
Txh.btc @H2bhart: What a great idea
해군대장 @saintleo1126: Is it effective?
Jeanette Markham @JeanetteMarkha2: EXACTLY 💯
Internet Greatest Trash Bin 🗑️@InternetBestBin: Looks like India 🇮🇳
Ececlare AKA Mother 👩🏻🍼@ececlaretv: Better than the NYC street cleaners
