Home

Viral

Smart Jugaad To Clean The Roads Will Amaze You: Watch The Video Here

Smart Jugaad To Clean The Roads Will Amaze You: Watch The Video Here

The viral video we are sharing with you shows one professional who has devised a unique way to clean the roads.

Smart Jugaad: The administration of any city or district employs professionals to do different jobs for the maintenance of the place. Cleaning the roads is one of the most vital jobs that is carried out every day so that the neighborhood looks presentable and there are no hygiene issues. The professionals assigned the cleaning task use various methods according to the requirements, feasibility, convenience, and other such parameters. The viral video we are sharing with you shows one professional who has devised a unique way to clean the roads. He has fitted four big broomsticks to a machine that is rotating at a mild speed and all four brushes are cleaning the road with great efficiency.

Trending Now

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: If something works it doesn’t matter how. 😂

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

If something works it doesn’t matter how. 😂pic.twitter.com/WdiHEqYZ4T — Figen (@TheFigen_) November 3, 2023

You may like to read

We have to give credit to whoever thought about this because not only it is an effective way to keep the roads clean but it also clears away the dirt to the side instead of the open area.

Also, we give a shout-out to numerous people who keep our cities clean, making them look beautiful and scenic and preventing hygiene issues.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Moe @momoe889: At least it’s getting the job done.

Senyor @senyorlee: That’s technology

Cine Promoters @cinepromoters: 👏👏

Carthick @Karthik_Balasub: Ha ha .. amazing work 👏🏼 🙌

m m mohideen @mmmohideen6: making more dust..😂😂

Truths With Abiola. @biolarr: This is nice

DREAMΞR @Dream3r_eth: Missing those nft days

patalmypal.btc .eth .sol .shm 🔑👁️🌊☕@patalmypal: Does it really work?

Morja @MorjaAlex: Nice 🤣🤣🤣🤣

존 존스 @bb1btc: Although it is cleaned, passing cars must pass at a distance.

Hiit Fitness @HiitFitness1: Very effective

Bhawani Bahadur Singh @Bhawani1970: Mofiji invention like Gutter Gas???

wisekim.eth ❤️ Memecoin @wisekim_eth: It works anyway lol

Workareholic @workareholic: Life made easy

SARAKY @saraaky: As long as it work it is fine

ADAOBI❤❤❤ @Dobis_fortune: Exactly but I like this one

Txh.btc @H2bhart: What a great idea

해군대장 @saintleo1126: Is it effective?

Jeanette Markham @JeanetteMarkha2: EXACTLY 💯

Internet Greatest Trash Bin 🗑️@InternetBestBin: Looks like India 🇮🇳

Ececlare AKA Mother 👩🏻‍🍼@ececlaretv: Better than the NYC street cleaners

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.