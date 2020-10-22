Muzaffarnagar: It’s been a long-standing tradition in households across India to proudly flaunt the names of male members on nameplates, while conveniently forgetting about women, thanks to patriarchy! Also Read - Mission Shakti: Noida Police Asks Public to Identify 'Dark Spots' in The City to Ensure Women Safety

However, one village in Uttar Pradesh is set to change that. As a mark of respect to the girl child, several homes in Muzaffarnagar district, which is known for its strong patriarchal system, have put up nameplates with their daughters’ names written on them. Also Read - Fake Naked Images of Thousands of Women Are Being Created & Shared on Telegram; Why It's Extremely Worrying

“More than 200 nameplates with names of daughters were put up on the doors of the houses in various villages in the last few days. The campaign is still on,” said district probation officer Mohd Mustaqeem. Also Read - Mission Shakti: UP Govt Sets up 'Pink Patrol' to Maximise Women Safety, Will be Operational 24*7

The initiative is a result of a campaign launched a few weeks ago by the Department of Women and Child Development.

“The families with no daughters were told to put the names of their women members. Like people can put the names of their wives or mothers on the nameplate,” he said.

Officials have toured scores of villages to encourage people to adopt this practice and the majority of them have happily accepted the proposal.

A similar drive had evoked an encouraging response in Punjab and Haryana, which had dismal gender ratios. Now Uttar Pradesh has adopted the campaign to stem rising cases of crime against women.

In 2015 too, Haryana had launched a similar campaign wherein representatives of village panchayat visited every household and put up nameplates bearing the name and email id of the daughter of the house along with the tagline “Digital India With Laado.”

Hope this catches on everywhere and becomes a new trend!

(With IANS inputs)