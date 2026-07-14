‘Smoking your house with…’: Russian creator lists 9 things that only make ‘sense’ in India, Internet agrees | Watch viral video

In the caption, Sharova joked that she now knows exactly how many whistles a pressure cooker needs to cook chickpeas and potatoes without getting them mixed up.

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'Smoking your house with...': Russian creator lists 9 things that only make 'sense' in India, Internet agrees

A Russian woman has shared the everyday habits she has picked up after living in India, saying she has become used to many customs that once felt unfamiliar. Her observations, posted on Instagram, have connected with many people online. Anastasia Sharova shared a video listing small things she has learned while living in India. She said these habits may seem strange to people from other countries, but they soon become a normal part of daily life. Her post quickly gained attention, with many users sharing similar experiences in the comments.

In the caption, Sharova joked that she now knows exactly how many whistles a pressure cooker needs to cook chickpeas and potatoes without getting them mixed up. She also said driving in India has taught her to keep an eye in every direction because of the busy traffic.

Her list also included sharing sweets with neighbours during festivals, even if they celebrate a different one, drying clothes in the shade to prevent colours from fading, and using incense sticks in villages to help keep insects away.

What does the viral video reveal?

1. Knowing how many whistles or a pressure cooker it takes to boil Chana, and how many are needed to boil a potato (and not mixing it up )

2. Looking in 4 directions at the same time when driving

3. Giving sweets to your neighbors even if they don’t celebrate your festival

4. Drying clothes away from sun (if you want the colors to stay)

5. Smoking your house with incense if you live in rural areas, it does keep the insects away

6. Following directions from a local rather than trusting Google Maps

7. Saying bro to everyone who looks Gen Z

8. Mixing languages in one sentence

9. Offering water to every person who enters your house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Sharova (@anasharovasingh)

How is the internet reacting?

Anastasia’s post received a warm response, with many social media users saying they could relate to the habits she mentioned. Several people joked that every Indian knows exactly how many pressure cooker whistles are needed to cook different foods. Others said switching between Hindi and English while talking has become a natural part of everyday life.

Many users also agreed that asking local people for directions is often more helpful than depending only on navigation apps.

Several commenters appreciated Sharova for highlighting simple everyday traditions that many Indians follow without giving them much thought.

One user wrote, “What about cooking more than one dish together in the pressure cooker to save time and gas?”

Another commented, “Offering water or coffee to guests when they visit your home is similar to what we do in Italy.”

A third user shared, “I was surprised to learn that people have to pay for drinking water in some countries, especially in Europe. In India, offering water to a guest is considered basic courtesy.”

Another person added that touching the feet of elders as a mark of respect, and showing respect to books and study materials, are also important parts of Indian culture.