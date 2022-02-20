Amid 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Union Minister Smriti Irani visited the state to campaign for the BJP. At an event in Imphal, Smriti Irani joined a performance of traditional Manipuri dancers. A video of Smriti Irani dancing and having fun with the dancers is going viral on social media.Also Read - Smriti Irani Shares Emotional Post For Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: ‘She Came Into My Life 17 Years Ago…’

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of BJP Manipur. “Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @smritiirani joined Traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal,” the tweet said. Also Read - Smriti Irani's Daughter Shanelle Gets Engaged To Arjun Bhalla. See Pics Of Dreamy Proposal

In the video, a group of dancers, dressed in beautiful traditional clothes, dancing with synchronised moves. After a bit, Smriti Irani is asked to join them and she happily does. She copies the dancers and moves in a coordinated manner. Also Read - Fat To Fit: Smriti Iran's Amazing Weight Loss Transformation Is Praiseworthy, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

Watch the video below: