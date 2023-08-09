Home

Watch: Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi For ‘Flying Kiss’ Gesture, Says ‘Misogynist…’

Without naming Gandhi, Smriti Irani stated that the person who spoked before me misbehaved in the Parliament and only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians.

Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi For ‘Flying Kiss’ Gesture. | Photo: Twitter @ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and called him a “misogynistic man” for blowing a flying kiss towards Parliament, a place where several female members hold seats.

“This action lacks dignity, Smriti Irani said while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remark in the Lok Sabha, where he referred to the situation in Manipur as a “murder of India.” “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…,” Irani said.

Watch Here

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Gandhi made his first speech in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day after being reinstated as the MP. During his address and allegedly made a ‘kissing gesture’ towards the house. This happened when Irani began her statement following his speech during the no-confidence motion. Gandhi was believed to have blown a flying kiss on his way out.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament for his program in Rajasthan, after speaking on the No Confidence Motion. pic.twitter.com/vyOidgURrB — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Notably, the alleged gesture reminded of his famous hug and wink which took place during the last no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with other women BJP MPs, complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about Gandhi’s ‘objectionable’ gesture within the Lok Sabha. They accused him of disrespecting and insulting the women MPs through his actions.

