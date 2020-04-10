Union Minister Smriti Irani uploaded a photo of herself in which she could be seen stitching face masks at home. Joining the efforts of helping the healthcare workers and common men who can’t afford to buy masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. The popular minister gave away tips on making reusable masks at home. She tweeted the pictures and highlighted how a needle and thread can be used to make easy masks at home and one should contribute these to those in need. Also Read - Coronavirus Can Stay on Face Masks for a Week, Last on Banknotes, Steel & Plastic For Days: Study

Irani's tweet on Thursday read, "Even a needle and thread can be used to make a reusable mask at home." The minister also shared the guidelines of the Health Ministry on the making and use of masks at home on Twitter. The guidelines issued by the ministry stated that social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the only two things that can protect one from the coronavirus pandemic.

Health ministry has suggested the use of washable masks at home for people who are not infected with COVID-19. However, these masks should be washed in a day and used only after being dried in enough sunlight.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has been taking special care of her constituency Amethi amid lockdown. She has reportedly been sending ration to the needy and making sure that other essentials are being delivered at homes by the party workers. As per a report in IANS, the workers are delivering five kilograms of rice, five kilograms of flour, one kilo of pulses, two hundred grams of oil, 50 grams of vegetable spices, two and a half kilograms of potatoes, turmeric powder and one kilogram of salt to the poor.