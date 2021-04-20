Panama City: Drug smugglers across the world go to extreme lengths and come up with all sorts of creative manoeuvres to ensure their illegal stuff reaches its intended destination. And all this goes on even in a prison! In one such act of smuggling, a white cat that was being used to smuggle drugs inside Panama’s Nueva Esperanza jail was intercepted on Friday. According to an AFP report, jail authorities intercepted a fluffy white cat, bearing an assortment of drugs in a pouch tied to its body as it tried to enter a prison. Also Read - 16 Prisoners Flee From Jodhpur Jail After Throwing Pepper Powder At Guards, 4 Officials Suspended

“The animal had a cloth tied around its neck” that contained wrapped packages of white powder, leaves and “vegetable matter”, according to Andres Gutierrez, head of the Panama Penitentiary System. They were likely cocaine, crack and marihuana, according to another official.

Pictures of the captured cat were posted on Twitter by the Police of Panama. Alongside, they revealed that it has been given to the Adopt for Love and Animal Defenders Foundation.

Comprometidos con el bienestar de nuestra fauna doméstica, uniformados del Complejo Penitenciario Nueva Esperanza de la provincia de Colón, entregaron un gato a la Fundación Adopta por Amor y Defensores de Animales. #UnPanamáMejor pic.twitter.com/fdNZAEhvWx — Policía Nacional (@ProtegeryServir) April 16, 2021

Notably, the Nueva Esperanza jail, located in the Caribbean province of Colon, north of the capital Panama City houses more than 1,700 prisoners.

Officials say such crimes often take place in the prison as inmates use food to lure animals to them, once the creatures had been loaded with drugs by people on the outside. Local prosecutors stated that they have opened an investigation into their usage for sneaking in contraband items in the Nueva Esperanza facility. On previous occasions, authorities have also intercepted attempted drug deliveries using homing pigeons and even drones.