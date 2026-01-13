Home

Snake bites man, he reaches hospital with snake snuggled in his jacket: Viral Video

He says that after being bitten by a snake, he came to the medical centre, but he has not been attended to by any doctor.

New Delhi: Almost everyone on this planet is afraid of snakes, and rightly so, because their single bite can kill any human or animal. These reptiles produce highly toxic venom, which they inject using their fangs. Once they do so, it is the end of the game for the victim. So, people stay away from them. But despite many precautions, a large number of humans die every year due to snake bites. Meanwhile, many victims survive their poison, whether due to timely medical intervention or the fact that they were bitten by non-venomous snakes.

Here, we are sharing a video with you which shows a middle-aged man in a medical centre or a hospital. He says that after being bitten by a snake, he came to the medical centre, but he has not been attended to by any doctor. On being asked where the snake is, he casually reaches out to his jacket, unzips it, and pulls out what looks like a cobra, one of the most poisonous snakes.

मथुरा में एक ई-रिक्शा वाले को सांप ने काट लिया। सांप ऐसा वैसा नहीं- एकदम फ़नधारी आदमी जिला अस्पताल में खड़े होकर चिल्ला रहा था कि उसका इलाज नहीं हो रहा। तभी एक ने कहा – कहां है सांप? तो उसने जैकेट के अंदर से जिंदा सांप निकाल कर दिखा दिया। ग़ज़ब धुरंधर लोग हैं pic.twitter.com/k4nSnrIRin — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 13, 2026

The video has been posted on X by Govind Pratap Singh | GPS @govindprataps12 with the caption: “मथुरा में एक ई-रिक्शा वाले को सांप ने काट लिया। सांप ऐसा वैसा नहीं- एकदम फ़नधारी आदमी जिला अस्पताल में खड़े होकर चिल्ला रहा था कि उसका इलाज नहीं हो रहा। तभी एक ने कहा – कहां है सांप? तो उसने जैकेट के अंदर से जिंदा सांप निकाल कर दिखा दिया। ग़ज़ब धुरंधर लोग हैं (In Mathura, an e-rickshaw driver was bitten by a snake. And not just any snake – a venomous one! The man was standing at the district hospital, shouting that he wasn’t receiving treatment. Then someone asked, “Where is the snake?” He then pulled a live snake out from inside his jacket! What incredible characters! ”)

As per the caption, the incident took place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and the man is an e-rickshaw driver.

Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.