Washington: Working with animals, especially wind ones, is not easy, and sometimes things take turn for the south. Recently, "Bitch Don't Be Mad" singer Maeta faced had a shocking experience while filming a music video, when she was bitten by one of the snakes on her chin she was surrounded by.

Thankfully, the snakes were not venomous. Sharing her experience with the world, the 21-year-old singer posted a 5-second clip of the moment on Twitter and wrote, "never again." "What I go through to make videos for y'all," she added on Instagram.

In the video, the singer could be seen laying on the floor in a black lace dress. At first, she smiles as a black and a white snake are placed on her before the black snake bites her on her chin.

Since being posted on Twitter on December 20, the video has been viewed over 8.9 thousand times. On Instagram, the clip garnered over 442k views till now.

Snake bite aside, 2021 was a massive year for Maeta. As per people.com, the Singer was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation earlier this year. She also released her debut album Habits featuring tracks such as “Teen Scene,” “Toxic” and “Habits.” Last fall, she was selected as one of People’s emerging artist to watch.