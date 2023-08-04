Home

Viral Video: Woman Tries To Kiss Snake And Then…

Viral Video: An undated old video has surfaced on the internet, astonishing netizens. The clip portrays affection taking a wrong turn for a female tourist who attempts to kiss a snake.

Snake bites woman as she tries to plant a kiss on its head. | Photo: Instagram @memelogic

Viral Video: Some people have a fondness for animals, and whenever they encounter them, they’re inclined to cuddle or kiss them, regardless of whether the animals appreciate it. This tendency of showing ‘extra love’ occasionally leads people into serious trouble, and a recent video serves as evidence of this.

An undated old video has surfaced on the internet, astonishing netizens. The clip portrays affection taking a wrong turn for a female tourist who attempts to kiss a snake. In the video, the woman tries to kiss the snake, but the reptile suddenly turns its head and bites her face. The video of this incident has rapidly gone viral on microblogging sites like wildfire.

What The Video Show?

The viral video begins with two men standing beside the serpent, seemingly unperturbed by its potential danger. Subsequently, a woman, likely a tourist, approaches them, captivated by the majestic creature. She moves closer, possibly contemplating planting a kiss on its scaly head.

However, her fascination swiftly turns into horror within seconds as the snake bites her face. The snake, possibly feeling threatened by the woman’s sudden intrusion, defensively strikes out, resulting in a bite to her face. Shock and panic ensue, with bystanders rushing to her aid.

Watch The Video Here

The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers to ponder the woman’s fate. The clip has gone viral on social media platforms amassing millions of views and shares within hours of being uploaded. It was shared on Instagram by a page named memlogic in June this year but it has again started doing rounds.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 12.8 lakh views and received more than 12.6 likes. The viral video also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users terrified after watching the clip and commented that the woman shouldn’t go closer to the reptile.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“ The hell she think was gonna happen,” an Insta users commented.

“That’s why i dont trust especially wild animals… Because they are still ANIMALS,” the third person said.

“Kiss my snake, it won’t bite,” another said.

“the woman shouldn’t have gone that close to the reptile, it felt threatened and bite her,” commented a user.

