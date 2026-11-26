Snake briefly stops wedding festivities of Anant Singh’s daughter in Bihar | Watch

Panic spread among guests at Anant Singh's daughter's wedding when a snake slithered into the pandal.

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A snake appeared at Anant Singh's daughter's wedding briefly halting it. Image Credit: @gharkekalesh/X

Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter got married recently but the wedding is being talked about for some other reason altogether. Already, the talk of the town for the former JD(U) leader’s extravagant spending, the wedding grabbed even more headlines when a snake made a special appearance causing panic among the guests.

Also Read | Who is Anant Singh’s son-in-law Rishikesh Kumar, studied at THIS American university; wedding card goes viral

In a video that has since gone viral, a brown snake slithers across a pink carpet as a young man tries to get it under control. Some people back away when they spot the snake, and others pull out their phones to film.

What did the video reveal?

In the chaos, the young man moves in on the snake and tries to catch it by the tail. It takes him a few tries, but he finally gets hold of it and throws it over his head, away from the pandal. The odd clip has since gone viral and drawn plenty of attention online.

A snake appeared at the wedding tent during Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding, and look a guy picked it up with his bare hands and threw it off https://t.co/TP871cRsak — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 25, 2026

Handling a snake without proper training can be dangerous, as it may be difficult to identify whether a snake is venomous just by looking at it. Experts generally advise people to maintain a safe distance and seek help from trained snake rescuers.

Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding

Mokama leader Singh, known as “Chhote Sarkar,” held a lavish wedding for his daughter at his ancestral village, Ladma, in Bihar’s Patna district. Up to five lakh guests attended, and a helipad next to a highway carried them to the venue.

A separate ground spread over nearly 12 bighas was also prepared for a horse-racing competition, which could not be completed on Wednesday as locals encroached on the track.

Also Read | ‘Anyone who rapes will be murdered’: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh on Jamui student molestation case

The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, is the son of CRPF commandant Ranvijay Kumar. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, and the wedding card lists both the degree and the university beside his name. At the tilak ceremony, he reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.