Snake In Cauliflower! Family Gets Shock Of Life After Finding Slithering Reptile In Vegetable | Watch

The video depicting a small snake slithering in the vegetable has gone viral on the internet. | Photo: Twitter @dks6720

Don’t simply purchase vegetables during the monsoon season without thoroughly inspecting them, as unwelcome guests could be hiding in these leafy foods. This video serves as evidence of such incidents.

A sense of panic overtook a family when they noticed movement in the cauliflower, they had purchased from the vegetable market. Upon attempting to open the cauliflower, they discovered a small snake slithering within it.

The video depicting a small snake slithering in the vegetable has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

What The Video Show?

The updated clip begins with a man zooming the camera inside the cauliflower, revealing a small snake slithering within. The video continues as the man begins to dismantle the vegetable in an attempt to capture the small reptile. However, as the man breaks the vegetable in his attempt, the snake wriggles into another part of the vegetable.

Watch The Viral Video Here

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Devendra Saini with the caption, “Which type of Cauliflower is this?, Cobra Cauliflower or Viper Cauliflower.”

Since being shared on X, the clip has terrified netizens and forced them to think about carefully checking green vegetables before buying them. However, Devendra didn’t mention details of the place where the snake was found inside the Cauliflower.

Not The First Incident

Earlier this month, a 63-year-old man got shocked after finding a live snake in a bunch of broccoli he purchased from an Aldi store in West Midlands, England.

Neville Linton spotted the reptile after taking the vegetable out of his fridge to prepare a meal. He found the non-venomous snake nestled in near the stem.

“It was pretty frightening. I’m not good with snakes. It’s lucky I didn’t just leave the broccoli out in the kitchen, or it would have been loose in the house. That would have been a huge risk for us because we have two vulnerable people living here,” The Skynews quoted Linton as saying.

As per Aldi store spokesperson stated that it is the first time they are facing this kind of complaint. “Our supplier has never had a complaint of this nature and has robust processes in place to prevent such issues occurring,” the spokesperson told Sky News.

Following the frightening incident, Linton said he has been offered compensation, but is pushing for more. He said the amount offered does not compensate him for the risk to his disabled son and vulnerable mother-in-law, who both live with him.

The snake was later taken to Dudley Zoo.

