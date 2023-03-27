Home

Viral

Meet World’s Biggest Snake That Has Eaten Adult Humans, Watch Viral Video

Meet World’s Biggest Snake That Has Eaten Adult Humans, Watch Viral Video

Adult humans have been killed (and in at least two reported cases, eaten) by reticulated pythons.

World's biggest snake

World’s Biggest Snake: When we talk about size, weight, length, or any other feature of any specie, then it is calculated by using the readings from other members of the same group. For example, when we talk about the cat family, then the tiger is said to be the biggest of the specie. When it is to pachyderms, then the African elephant is counted as the biggest. Till now, I was under the impression that the anaconda is the biggest snake in the world.

But then I came across this video that shows the world’s largest, longest, and biggest snake. It is the “reticulated python”. Though anaconda is counted among the top snakes in terms of size and other traits, the reticulated python wins hands down. This fact can be further corroborated by this viral video. This video shows a huge, I mean a really huge python.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Science girl @gunsnrosesgirl3 with the caption, “The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia, It is the world’s longest snake”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia, It is the world’s longest snake

pic.twitter.com/gvTWFLA3Nq — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 25, 2023

No need for words. The reticulated python can grow to 30 feet.

According to Wikipedia, “The reticulated python species is native to South and Southeast Asia and it is the world’s longest snake. It is an excellent swimmer, has been reported far out at sea, and has colonized many small islands within its range. Adult humans have been killed (and in at least two reported cases, eaten) by reticulated pythons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.