Home

Viral

Snake Stuck In Water Pump Rings Rescued By Wildlife SOS Team

Snake Stuck In Water Pump Rings Rescued By Wildlife SOS Team

The snake is currently under medical observation and will soon be released back into its natural habitat.

A metal cutter was used to sever the motor pump rings and a successful and safe extraction was possible due to the team’s timely action.

In a rare scenario, a Red sand boa snake found itself in a perilous situation after getting stuck in some spare parts of a motor pump. The reptile was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from a residential area in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi and it is currently under medical observation.

Earlier this week, a resident of Tilak Enclave in Uttam Nagar noticed a snake with two metal rings around its body, struggling to free itself. Upon closer inspection, he realised that the rings were spare parts from his motor pump that was being serviced outside his house.

You may like to read

Concerned for the snake’s wellbeing, the resident immediately alerted the Wildlife SOS emergency helpline. A two-member team from the NGO’s Rapid Response Unit arrived promptly on the scene and identified the snake as a Red sand boa.

A metal cutter was used to sever the motor pump rings and a successful and safe extraction was possible due to the team’s timely action. The snake is currently under medical observation and will soon be released back into its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit is equipped to handle a wide range of wildlife rescue situations and we are glad to have been able to rescue this snake. This is a perfect example of how a prompt and responsible action can save wildlife from perilous situations.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The Red sand boa is a non-venomous snake endemic to India, Iran and Pakistan. This species is referred to as “Do Muha” in Hindi, translating to “double-headed” due to its thick blunt tail that gives the appearance of two heads. It is also easily recognisable due to its shovel-shaped nose. Its unusual appearance has led to numerous superstitions being attached to the snake. Superstition combined with the benign nature of the snake makes it an ideal target for trafficking.”

Wildlife SOS 24×7 emergency helpline (+91-9871963535)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.