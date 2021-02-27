Nashik: A sniffer dog named ‘Spike’ who was a part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Maharashtra’s Nashik City Police Force recently retired after completing 11 years of service. Also Read - Man Builds Special Robot to Take Care of Disabled Dog in Lucknow

As the service dog reached the day – February 24 – when he was finally going to be retired, Spike received a grand farewell from the members of his force.

On the occasion of his retirement, Spike was paraded on the bonnet of a police van which was decorated with flowers and balloons.

Meanwhile, as the van carefully moved ahead with the dog sitting on it, policemen clapped as they marched by his side. Watch the heartwarming video below:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Spike – a sniffer dog who was a part of bomb detection & disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, received farewell on 24th Feb after completing 11 yrs of service. Spike was paraded on bonnet of Police vehicle on the occasion (Video Source: Nashik Police) pic.twitter.com/FY7GsJMFNg — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Spike was also seen wearing a garland and peacefully resting on the bonnet, as an elder dog who finally gets to rest for a while before its time for to move on to his next life.

The unique way of paying respect to the hard working service dog ended with the cutting of a cake.

The golden labrador joined the Nashik Bomb Detection Dog Squad in 2010. He was famous for discovering hidden petrol bombs.