Salem: The wedding announcement of a peculiarly named couple from Tamil Nadu's Salem district that made headlines is now official. A man named Socialism tied the knot with a woman named Mamatha Banerjee on Sunday.

Their marriage ceremony took place at Panaimarathupatti in the presence of state Communist Party of India (CPI) chief R Mutharasan.

Socialism is the son of Salem CPI district secretary A Mohan. His two brothers are named Communism and Leninism.

The couple’s wedding invite recently went viral on social media, which said Socialism’s brothers, Communism and Leninism, would be in attendance at the wedding.

The viral invite also informed that Leninism’s son Marxism would also attend the ceremony.

Although the family wanted the wedding to be a small one, the viral invite had prompted many netizens to shower their blessings on the couple, whose telephone numbers were printed on the invite.

Mohan, who is currently the District Secretary of the CPI in Salem, named his three sons after the ideologies. Socialism is his youngest, while Communism is the eldest.

The bride’s family members, who are staunch Congress supporters, are related to Mohan and hail from the same village.

The bride was named after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who began her political innings with the Congress party and now heads the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

(With ANI inputs)