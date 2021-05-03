Begusarai: The alarming rise in Covid-19 cases has brought life to a grinding halt and in its wake, celebrations such as weddings have also taken a backseat, forcing people to either cancel or postpone them. However, some people who are still going ahead with ceremonies, and are coming up with unique social distancing measures while tying the knot. Also Read - Rajasthan Man Fulfills His Bride's Dream, Spends Rs 7 Lakh to Bring Her Home in a Helicopter

In one such incident, a couple from Bihar’s Begusarai, decided to adopt a rather unique way of maintaining physical distancing while getting married. In pictures going viral, the groom Kirtesh Kumar can be seen using sticks to put garlands on the bride Jyoti Kumari other during the ceremony! The couple, dressed in their wedding attires, used two bamboo sticks to put garlands on each other, while also wearing masks.

The incident has become talk of the town and people are lauding them for creating awareness about social distancing, which is extremely important in times like these. The groom also said that this unique ‘varmala’ will always be memorable for him!

According to the family, less than 50 people were present during the ceremony and wedding rituals were completed in accordance with the official guidelines. The wedding was conducted on April 30, The marriage of , son of Girdhari Lal Sultania, is being done on the night of 30 April with of Begusarai.

Notably, in the Covid era, the concept of ‘big, fat Indian wedding’, has been replaced with small, and intimate ceremonies. Instead of flowers, guests are now being welcomed with masks and sanitisers.