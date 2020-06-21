With the partial phase of the solar eclipse slated to begin at 9.16 am on Sunday, giving way to the annular phase from 10.19 am and continuing till 3.04 pm, the sky lovers headed out with eye-shielding gears or stayed in as per various traditions and superstitions. Yet, none could hold back the urge to view the dramatic ‘ring of fire’ as the moon aligned in between the sun and the Earth but failed to completely obscure the sunlight. Also Read - 'India to See 6 lakh COVID-19 Cases by July 1, Mega Sero-survey Must'

Coming to the rescue of those who missed it, especially in different parts of India which experienced cloudy rainy weather, the Internet flooded with pictures and videos as #SolarEclipse2020 trended on Twitter. While one user compiled the pictures of the solar eclipse, as seen from Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, another user shared a breathtaking video.

Check out some jaw-dropping pictures and videos of the solar eclipse here:

One of the most beautiful videos of the Solar Eclipse I have ever seen #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/nwlzFvhqHy — ♚ (@_pizzaii) June 21, 2020

I basked in the sun for three hours in Taiwan today, in order to take a rare solar eclipse.#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/q1ssrjyvGR — Wang PJ (@PinJieWang1) June 21, 2020

When you got to see both on same day 😬 #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/gvT9eLJbMn — Veerinder singh (@veeruish) June 21, 2020

The serene sight was visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. A conspiracy theory suggested that the actual doomsday might be soon as the world is slated to end on June 21, 2020. This claim followed from the theory that the world was supposed to end in 2012 when the Mayan calendar finished. In a tweet that has been deleted now, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin had fueled the theory explaining, “Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years (sic).”

Next is a total solar eclipse that would occur on December 14, which will not be visible in India as it will occur during the night in the country.