Viral Video: Gujarat Woman Who Married Herself Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary in Style

To commemorate her first year of sologamy, Kshama, who comes from the culturally rich state of Gujarat, shared a video clip featuring glimpses of her special day from the previous year.

Kshama Bindu from Gujarat married herself a year ago. | Photo: Instagram @kshamachy

Most people often consider society’s expectations before making decisions, but there are individuals who choose a path that sets them apart from the rest. Kshama Bindu is one such person who married herself last year and recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary. Taking to social media, she once again reminded the world of her unique decision.

To commemorate her first year of sologamy, Kshama, who comes from the culturally rich state of Gujarat, shared a video clip featuring glimpses of her special day from the previous year. Interestingly, the clip also showcased a snapshot of her receiving a distinctive tattoo that perfectly encapsulates her outlook on life.

The tattoo bore the words, “Ekla Chalo Re,” which translates to “Walk alone” and is derived from a famous Bengali poem written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Watch the Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

Since its sharing, the video has amassed over 6,500 views and received more than 1,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for Kshama as she celebrated this milestone.

“Happy Anniversary”, wrote several Insta users.

Others wrote, “Congratulations.”

Some just said “Amazing” and “great”.

Kshama Bindu is India’s First Self-Proclaimed Sologamist

Notably, Bindu, a 24-year-old woman, has made history in India by becoming the country’s first self-proclaimed sologamist. In a unique and unconventional ceremony, Bindu chose to marry herself in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her close friends and colleagues. Embracing the customs of a traditional Hindu wedding, Bindu adorned herself in a stunning red lehenga, complete with a choker, earrings, and a maang tikka. She performed ‘seven pheras’ and pooja of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi. Further Bindu also put a garland on herself and applied Sindoor on her forehead.

Bindu shared that her decision to proceed with the unique wedding was supported by her mother, who lived in a different city.

Before the marriage ceremonies, Bindu also enjoyed a grand haldi function. She shared photos of both the wedding and the haldi ceremony on social media. The wedding received significant media coverage, and the community had diverse reactions to Bindu’s choice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.