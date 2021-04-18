New Delhi: Experimenting unusual food items with Maggi has always been a big NO for many and this time someone just posted a photo of laddus made with maggi and social media users can’t keep as they are disgusted about it. The photo of Maggi laddus which was recently posted by a Twitter user has been making rounds on the internet world ever since it was shared. The twitter user Sugar Cup posted a picture of the dish and captioned it, “Guys someone prepared maggi laddu on #Facebook.” Also Read - Your Favourite Maggi Makes Official Debut in Wedding Food Menu; Picture of Maggi Counter from Wedding Hall Goes Viral

However, if you're wondering how the laddus were made, then we might just have to leave you guessing as the recipe for making the laddu was not shared. But, as it appears in the picture, it looks like the laddu was made by mixing raw maggi with jaggery. In the viral photo, one can see four maggi laddus placed on a plate and the laddus are even garnished with cashew nuts on top.

Here’s the viral post: Also Read - Twitter User Shares Picture of Maggi With Curd, Leaves Netizens Disgusted

And, here’s how people reacted:

😑😑😑 life me kya kya dekhna baaki rah gaya ab — Lioness Queen Sarabi (@SowMe18) April 14, 2021

@sometimes_me10 One more reason not to go to Facebook anymore. 😨 — Kapil Jhaveri (@jhaveri_kapil) April 14, 2021

can’t imagine sweet dish made up of maggi 😂😂😂 — 🍀 (@whatchelsysays) April 15, 2021

Pls don’t bring such negativity on Twitter in future. — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) April 14, 2021

Lol and I was thinking to impress my family with chicken kebabs made with noodles 🙊🙊😂😂 — Shabana_binte_Siddique (@Shanoya30151199) April 14, 2021

Bas, ab Lockdown khol do!

Yeh dard aur sahan nahi hota! 😭😭 — Ek Bilang Chota 🇮🇳 (@EkBilangChota) April 14, 2021

This is not the first time a weird recipe of maggi is trending online, earlier too a hot bowl of Masala Maggi noodles mixed with curd, maggi with orange, panipuri maggi, chocolate maggi and many other bizarre recipes went viral on social media and those have left netizens disgusted too.