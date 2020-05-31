Making us want to throw up at the very thought, an image of Nutella biryani went viral across the Internet making netizens cry foul at its existence. A cringeworthy image of a destructive platter of two individual mouthwatering dishes – Nutella and biryani, mixed together, surfaced on social media platforms which left netizens in jitters from head-to-toe at the “worst food combination ever.” Also Read - 'No One Will Fight For Democracy in Future': Twitter Revolts as JNU Student Natasha Narwal Charged Under UAPA After Anti-CAA Protest

After Gulab Jamun Pav and Kurkure Milkshake, the latest fusion food dish will not only leave you disgusted but is also sure to give lovers of the individual dishes a nightmare. The netizens took to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site to pour their angst on Twitter. While one user wrote, "I love nutella and I love biryani but nutella biryani is the worst food combination ever", another tweeted, "Someone kill me please" and yet another expressed, "Nutella Biryani. Am I going nuts? oh ya I am. The person who made this has no right to intervene in biryani's life. He should be in jail, this is something super illegal. #Wtfisnutellabiyani #Nutellabiryani" sic.

Check out Twitter's reaction on the news here:

I love nutella and I love biryani but nutella biryani is the worst food combination ever 🤢 https://t.co/fPTuaFT927 — ماہ نور (@mahnooriqbal__) May 27, 2020

Someone kill me please.https://t.co/FrwBnWYUcb — zoia tariq (@zoiatariq) May 30, 2020

Nutella Biryani.

Am I going nuts? oh ya I am. The person who made this has no right to intervene in biryani’s life. He should be in jail, this is something super illegal. #Wtfisnutellabiyani#Nutellabiryani — Man-sea Kashyap (@KashyapMansi07) May 30, 2020

If you thought Veg #Biryani with elaichi was the absolute worst it could get, 2020 has a surprise for you: Nutella Biryani. 🤢😡 https://t.co/r7ocHrYgeQ — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) May 30, 2020

Please noooooo, I’ll start hating both nutella and biryani. pic.twitter.com/pzzrqILPyp — RomeoJuliet (@RJuliet1906) May 30, 2020

Please don’t do this with biryani…

It’s just like RIP biryani or RIP #Nutella — Mühâmmãd Möbèen Ul Håq #Activist 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@HaqMobeen11) May 30, 2020

Nutella Biryani? Seriously??? — Kavita Thapliyal/कविता थपलियाल (@kavitath) May 30, 2020

😂😂 Nutella Biryani …. That’s it Biryani is off my list

https://t.co/xR7OdJxZ61 via @indiatoday — Aristanemi (@Aristanemi1618) May 30, 2020

Do hell with this 2020 the wierdest thing that could have happened in this year is “ Nutella Biryani “ We’re u thinking of Corona ? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — HÁRŠHÅŁ RÀÚT 🔥😎 (@HRHRT18) May 30, 2020

Surprisingly there were some who even defended the dish. While one person defended, “It will be interesting to taste Nutella Biryani”, another confessed, “After Chocolate Maggie now I will try nutella Biryani” and yet another sided with the combo-dish saying, “kinda wanna try nutella biryani tho” sic.

Check out tweets in support of Nutella biryani here:

It will be interesting to taste Nutella Biryani. https://t.co/kMiGafuRQD — Vikram Hemanth (@Vikram1991) May 31, 2020

kinda wanna try nutella biryani tho 🤤😭 — Usama (@Usamaexe) May 31, 2020

After Chocolate Maggie now I will try nutella Biryani — سیّد فیضانِ | Syed Faizan (@khajaf) May 30, 2020

Biryani with Nutella — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 30, 2020

Would you try this … ummm… new dare of 2020?