As bizarre as it sounds, a 30-year-old man in China shocked doctors after he revealed that he had a whole fish stuck inside his rectum because he "accidentally sat on it".

The incident happened on June 3 when the man went to Zhaoqing First People’s Hospital in Guangdong province of southern China, after complaining of severe abdominal pain. When the doctors took his X-ray, they found a Mozambique tilapia, a freshwater fish, inside his rectum.

When the nurse asked how it got there, the man claimed that the fish slipped into his rectum after he accidentally sat on it.

The nurse reportedly replied: ‘Do you think I’m an idiot?’

The man then underwent an emergency endoscopy, however, doctors were unable to retrieve the dead fish because it was too big. The surgeons were then forced to conduct an operation to remove the dead fish, the video of which has gone viral on social media. In the video, a nurse can be heard saying, “It stinks so much.”

The male patient is now believed to be recovering from the surgery.

In a similar bizarre case in India, doctors were left baffled after they discovered a two-foot-long phone charger inside a patient’s urinary bladder, which he had used for masturbation.