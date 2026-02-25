Home

Viral

Something rare to happen on March 3! Moon to turn blood red; Will India witness total lunar eclipse?

You do not need glasses when seeing a lunar eclipse; however, astronomers and astronomy experts commonly use binoculars or telescopes for better and more detailed viewings of such events.

Blood moon date and time: Space lovers will be mesmerized to witness a breathtaking celestial spectacle in the night sky, as another rare astronomical event approaches over the next few days, offering skywatchers an extraordinary opportunity to view a stunning phenomenon so that even casual stargazers and seasoned astronomy lovers alike will be blown away.

Aside from generating much scientific interest, these astronomical displays serve as a powerful reminder that many incredible things are happening in the universe on a scale beyond our imagination. As we get closer to this incredible experience, people all over the world are gearing up to gaze into the sky and witness the event live. Well, this phenomenon is a blood moon. At the beginning of next month, a total lunar eclipse will commence. During this event, the Moon will appear red in the sky. This stunning phenomenon is often known as a “Blood Moon.”

What is a blood moon, as per NASA?

According to the official website of NASA, the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn reddish-orange during a lunar eclipse. Sunlight appears white, but it actually contains a rainbow of components—and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light scatters relatively easily as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. Reddish light, on the other hand, travels more directly through the air.

When the Sun is high on a clear day, we see blue light scattered throughout the sky overhead. At sunrise and sunset, when the Sun is near the horizon, incoming sunlight travels a longer, low-angle path through Earth’s atmosphere to observers on the ground. The bluer part of the sunlight scatters away in the distance (where it’s still daytime), and only the yellow-to-red part of the spectrum reaches our eyes.

Why moon turn red? What is the phenomenon known as?

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that’s not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

According to several media reports, the first lunar eclipse of this year will occur on March 3, 2026. Essentially, the moon will take on a reddish color over about 56 minutes. This change in color is commonly referred to as a Blood Moon.

What did NASA say about a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse will redden the Moon in the early morning hours of March 3, 2026, NASA stated. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the Moon a deep reddish-orange. This alignment can only occur during a full Moon phase.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears dark red or orange. This is because our planet blocks most of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon, and the light that does reach the lunar surface is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere. It’s as if all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon, NASA stated.

Eclipse start date and time

According to Time and Date, check the exact timing of when the eclipse will start.

Eclipse Stages Worldwide UTC Time Local Time in New Delhi* Visible in New Delhi Penumbral Eclipse begins 3 Mar, 08:44:25 3 Mar, 14:14:25 No, below the horizon Partial Eclipse begins 3 Mar, 09:50:07 3 Mar, 15:20:07 No, below the horizon Full Eclipse begins 3 Mar, 11:04:34 3 Mar, 16:34:34 No, below the horizon Maximum Eclipse 3 Mar, 11:33:46 3 Mar, 17:03:46 No, below the horizon Full Eclipse ends 3 Mar, 12:02:49 3 Mar, 17:32:49 No, below the horizon Partial Eclipse ends 3 Mar, 13:17:15 3 Mar, 18:47:15 Yes Penumbral Eclipse ends 3 Mar, 14:23:06 3 Mar, 19:53:06 Yes

Where will it be visible?

Totality will be seen in the evening from eastern regions of Asia and Australia, throughout the night in the Pacific, and in the early morning in North and Central America and far western South America. It is to be noted that the eclipse is partial in central Asia and much of South America. It is to be noted that there will be no eclipse visible in Africa or Europe. This lunar eclipse will be visible across almost all of Asia, including India’s New Delhi and Pakistan

Visibility area: East in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica.

How to see it?

You do not need glasses when seeing a lunar eclipse; however, astronomers and astronomy experts commonly use binoculars or telescopes for better and more detailed viewings of such events.

