Viral Video: The police in Jodhpur, Rajasthan have arrested a man on the charges of misbehaving with his aged father. According to the reports, the man often quarrels with his father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father on Sunday too and it was captured by the CCTV following which he was arrested under CrPC 151. This information was given by SHO Ratnada PS.Also Read - Video: Spider's 5 Seconds To Fame Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin | Watch

Watch video

#WATCH | A video of a son beating his father in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went viral The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/3RScDVlOi4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

SHO Ratnada PS said the son has been arrested under CrPC 151.