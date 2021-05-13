As the country’s second Covid-19 wave continues to cause thousands of deaths daily, it is beyond impossible to share the grief of those who have lost their near and dear ones. Amidst this grim situation in the nation, several heartbreaking stories, photos, videos have made their way to the internet world, and one such story of a man singing the 1973 song Tera Mujhse Hain Pehle Ka Nata Koi on the last call to his dying mother who later succumbed to COVID-19 has left netizens in tears. The heartbreaking story was shared on Twitter by a doctor who was attending to the mother. Also Read - UP Continues To Witness Decline In COVID Cases, State Reports 17,775 Fresh Patients In Last 24 Hours

In a series of tweets, the doctor, Dipshikha Ghosh, wrote that towards the end of her shift she video-called the relatives of her patient Sanghamitra Chatterjee, "who is not going to make it". And, then her son, Soham Chatterjee, asked her to spare a few more minutes and sang to his dying mother. She wrote, "Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother."

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother.

— Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Ghosh described how the son spent the last few moments with his mother by singing her the famous Kishore Kumar song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi’. She wrote, “I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up.”

Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021

The heavy-hearted doctor then concluded her story thread saying how that emotional moment between the mother-son duo changed the meaning of the song for her. Dr. Ghosh wrote, “Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs.”

After Ghosh shared this extremely emotional story on the social media platform, it has received an overwhelming response from netizens. While many prayed for the recovery of the patient, some shared similar stories of losing their near ones. Her tweet thread has also gone viral with people discussing the heartbreaking situations that are happening around them due to the pandemic. And, in one of the comments, a Twitter user even appeared to congratulate the doctor saying "Good job doctor", Ghosh replied saying, "I did nothing. This shouldn't happen to anyone."

I did nothing. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

I will always associate this song with those two faces. https://t.co/HdOBaqFhfg — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Replying to another user who posted a video of the song from Shashi Kapoor’s film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Ghosh wrote, “I will always associate this song with those two faces.” In her Twitter profile, Dr. Ghosh has mentioned that she practices critical care medicine. She has been seen to be quite active on the platform asking people to follow COVID-protocols and take necessary precautions. She also has a tweet requesting people to wear masks pinned on her profile.