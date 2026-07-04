Watch Video: Son proudly takes parents to his workplace, emotional moment melts hearts Internet says, ‘Inspiring’

A video is being circulated on social media platforms where a user takes his parents through the Amazon office in Bangalore.

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Watch Video: Son proudly takes parents to his workplace, emotional moment melts hearts Internet says, 'Inspiring'(Phot o Credit: Instagram/thessyadav_)

Viral Video of the day: For many of us, our dreams in life are to become successful and share that success with those who helped us to reach this milestone, in particular our parents. Parents have sacrificed their lives always to fulfil their children’s needs. Some children wish to celebrate their success with their parents, as they have played an integral part in their lives. Whether it is taking them into the new offices, taking them on their first flight, or helping them explore destinations they once only dreamed of visiting, these milestones carry deep emotional significance.

What is this viral video all about?

Speaking on the same lines, a video is being circulated on social media platforms where a user takes his parents through the Amazon office in Bangalore. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Shailendra Yadav. Sharing a post on Instagram, the user wrote, “A boy who was born in village grew up in small city, walking his parents through the Amazon office in Bangalore. If you had told my younger self this would happen one day, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. For some people, it’s just another office. For families like ours, it’s a reminder that dreams can quietly become reality.”

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He stated that although a lot of people think of it as another typical office space, his family views the experience as greater than simply working in an office setting. His family’s experience reflects that for families like theirs, dreams can come to fruition quietly. He said that what makes the experience so rewarding is not the building, but rather seeing his parents be proud of him. He expressed the opinion that no matter where you work, the most important thing is to be someone your parents can be proud of.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

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“The best part wasn’t the building. It was watching my parents smile with pride. But here’s something I want every student and young engineer to remember: Don’t make Big Tech your ultimate dream,” the post reads. The post further reads, “An office is just a workplace. The real dream is becoming someone your parents are proud of, no matter where you work.” He finished with an encouragement to appreciate those who helped along the way. He said, “One day, you’ll bring your parents to the place you worked so hard for, and the look on their face will be worth more than any job offer.”

He shared tips even if an individual’s goal is to crack Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or any Big Tech company, then she/he should follow: Master one programming language, get really good at DSA. Consistency beats shortcuts.

Learn LLD and HLD, understand DBMS, Operating Systems, Networking, and OOP, build projects that solve real problems, learn to explain your thought process during interviews, prepare behavioral stories from your actual experiences, and stay patient. Rejections are part of the journey.

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How are netizens reacting?

Several users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Dream of every middle class boy.” Another wrote, “Inspiring’. A third user wrote, “Proud of you.”