Home

Viral

‘Sonam Kapoor Looks Like 5-Year-Old Dancing in School Function’: Actress Gets Trolled in Throwback Viral Video From IIFA – Watch

‘Sonam Kapoor Looks Like 5-Year-Old Dancing in School Function’: Actress Gets Trolled in Throwback Viral Video From IIFA – Watch

Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled after her old dance video from IIFA 2009, goes viral- Watch here!

'Sonam Kapoor Looks Like 5-Year-Old Dancing in School Function': Actress Gets Trolled in Throwback Viral Video From IIFA - Watch

Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor often makes headlines either for her controversial statements or viral videos from her movies or ads in the past. Once again, the actress came under the radar for her dance performance at the 2009 IIFA in Macau. The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, danced to ‘Sasural Genda Phool,’ from her movie Delhi 6. Sonam Kapoor performed against a larger-than-life backdrop of the IIFA setup. In the now-viral video, she was seen in a heavy red and silver-coloured lehenga with jewellery. The background dancers synced their steps with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress. The video, which was originally shared by the official handle of IIFA on Twitter, got several retweets and netizens brutally trolled Sonam Kapoor.

The caption on IIFA’s old post read, “We still cannot get over @sonamakapoor’s smashing & energetic performance at IIFA Awards 2009 in Macau!#Bollywood #FlashBackFriday #SonamKapoor #IIFA.”

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The old video had over 96K views, and around 100 retweets. People swamped the comment section with hilarious remarks. One of the users wrote, “Yeh kya kar rahi hai.” Another user said, “Can you believe she was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine!! No wonder he didn’t cast her again.” The third user wrote, “The background dancers have more ‘energy’ than her.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS ON SONAM KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO

5 year old me performing at school function pic.twitter.com/ktHUGheVVj — Vaibhav (@Crazen_forever) March 28, 2023

Bipasha is me after seeing her energy https://t.co/N3iRyigWhC — (@jenniejaan) March 29, 2023

Meanwhile me searching energy https://t.co/bxvR3PAha2 — sri 🙂 (@HaeMehMarjavaan) March 29, 2023

IIFA ROASTED SONAM ✨ https://t.co/hioBqCKhjc — THU THU THU (@barneyinthebarn) March 29, 2023

Ananya pandey ki behen https://t.co/emYVudxRYC — lyrics B0T (@sanyamstan) March 29, 2023

Whoever’s handling the IIFA social calendar for sure hates Sonam to bring this back to relevance after 11 years https://t.co/HFFiu146dJ — Dhruv Shah (@dhruva_shah) March 29, 2023

ye kya kar Rahi hai https://t.co/O0JkfV0Mbh — ⭐ (@Soniabnsal) March 30, 2023

I was watching it on TV and was like “what was she doing” ! Embarrassing https://t.co/vWEsbWSWNu — tasnim. (@_tasnimporijol_) March 30, 2023

What are your thoughts?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.