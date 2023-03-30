Top Recommended Stories

‘Sonam Kapoor Looks Like 5-Year-Old Dancing in School Function’: Actress Gets Trolled in Throwback Viral Video From IIFA – Watch

Published: March 30, 2023 1:13 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor often makes headlines either for her controversial statements or viral videos from her movies or ads in the past. Once again, the actress came under the radar for her dance performance at the 2009 IIFA in Macau. The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, danced to ‘Sasural Genda Phool,’ from her movie Delhi 6. Sonam Kapoor performed against a larger-than-life backdrop of the IIFA setup. In the now-viral video, she was seen in a heavy red and silver-coloured lehenga with jewellery. The background dancers synced their steps with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress. The video, which was originally shared by the official handle of IIFA on Twitter, got several retweets and netizens brutally trolled Sonam Kapoor.

The caption on IIFA’s old post read, “We still cannot get over @sonamakapoor’s smashing & energetic performance at IIFA Awards 2009 in Macau!#Bollywood #FlashBackFriday #SonamKapoor #IIFA.”

The old video had over 96K views, and around 100 retweets. People swamped the comment section with hilarious remarks. One of the users wrote, “Yeh kya kar rahi hai.” Another user said, “Can you believe she was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine!! No wonder he didn’t cast her again.” The third user wrote, “The background dancers have more ‘energy’ than her.”

What are your thoughts?

Published Date: March 30, 2023 1:13 PM IST

