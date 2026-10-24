‘Of course he was very good-looking’: How Sonia Gandhi fell in love with Rajiv Gandhi and the Greek restaurant where it all began

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has recalled how her love story with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi began at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, in 1965. She said she felt a connection with Rajiv Gandhi almost immediately.

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(Image: Videograb @SoniaGandhi X account)

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has shared a personal memory of how she first met former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. In her debut post on X, she recalled how their love story began at a small Greek restaurant called The Varsity in Cambridge, England. The video also offers a glimpse into her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which is scheduled to be released on November 10. Through her memories and old photographs, Sonia Gandhi takes readers back to the early days of her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi recalls her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi

Speaking about their first meeting, Sonia Gandhi recalled that a common friend introduced them at the restaurant. She said she felt a connection with Rajiv Gandhi almost immediately, and the two soon became friends. “Of course he was very good-looking,” she said.

She also spoke about the challenges of finding good food in England at the time. According to her, there were not many restaurants, but she eventually found a Greek restaurant that was popular among Indian and Italian students.

It was at this restaurant that she met Rajiv Gandhi. She recalled how their friendship grew as they began attending parties with their friends.

“That is when I met Rajiv; in that very restaurant. When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that he was someone I would really love to be with. And of course, I learned out he felt the same. I remember when I first met him, a common friend introduced us and then we became friends. We used to go to parties with friends,” Sonia recalled.

She also remembered Rajiv Gandhi’s gentle nature, saying it was one of the first things that caught her attention.

“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. That was something that really touched me and struck me. I’ll never forget when I first met him,” she added.

WATCH VIDEO

In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026

Sonia Gandhi makes debut on X and Instagram

The video marked Sonia Gandhi’s first post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She also joined Instagram on Thursday to introduce her upcoming memoir and share its first look. In her first Instagram post, she expressed happiness about bringing her personal story to readers.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all: the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” Sonia Gandhi wrote.

The video shared on Instagram shows her receiving the first copies of the book. She is also seen sharing sweets with her daughter, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two share a warm hug in the video.

What is Sonia Gandhi’s memoir about?

Titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, the 544-page memoir is set to be released on November 10. Pre-orders for the book have opened, with Alfred A. Knopf publishing it globally and HarperCollins India handling its release in India.

The book follows Sonia Gandhi’s life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her meeting and relationship with Rajiv Gandhi. It also looks at the personal losses she faced, including the assassinations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The memoir further explores how these experiences shaped her life and her eventual role in Indian politics.