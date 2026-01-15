  • Home
  • Viral
  • Sonu Nigam takes fans down memory lane with Humein Jabse Mohabbat at Border 2 event, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam takes fans down memory lane with ‘Humein Jabse Mohabbat’ at Border 2 event, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam delivered a nostalgic live performance of ‘Humein Jabse Mohabbat’ at the Border 2 music launch, leaving fans spellbound. Watch the viral video capturing the magical moment.

Published date india.com Published: January 15, 2026 9:49 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Sonu Nigam takes fans down memory lane with ‘Humein Jabse Mohabbat’ at Border 2 event, video goes viral

The music launch of Border 2 turned into a memorable evening for fans and veterans alike. Held at the Karwar Naval Base, the event brought together the Indian Navy, sailors, and celebrated singers to celebrate patriotism, courage, and the legacy of the original Border. The gathering was filled with excitement as the film’s music was showcased in a grand live performance.

Sonu Nigam revives the original classic

The moment that truly stole hearts was Sonu Nigam performing the original Humein Jabse Mohabbat. His soulful rendition left everyone spellbound, and the video from the event went instantly viral. For fans of the 1999 classic, hearing Nigam’s voice live was like stepping back in time. Every note captured the emotion and intensity of the original song, reminding the audience why the track is still cherished today. The performance perfectly blended nostalgia with heartfelt patriotism, making it the highlight of the evening.

More about the event

Alongside Nigam, other artists also added magic to the event. Anu Malik performed lines from his composition Hindustan Meri Jaan, while Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra contributed to other tracks from the album. Mithoon recreated Sandesa Aate Hai with new arrangements, and Manoj Muntashir Shukla penned fresh lyrics that maintained the spirit of the original film. Together, these performances reflected the dedication and sincerity that went into producing the Border 2 soundtrack.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The film continues the legacy of valor, patriotism, and camaraderie, exploring themes of courage and national service. With the official trailer already launched, the film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Why this performance resonates?

Sonu Nigam’s rendition of Humein Jabse Mohabbat reminded fans of the timeless emotion and patriotism that defined the original Border. His ability to bring the song alive once again turned the music launch into a celebration of courage, music, and nostalgia, making the event unforgettable.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.