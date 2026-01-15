Home

Sonu Nigam takes fans down memory lane with Humein Jabse Mohabbat at Border 2 event, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam delivered a nostalgic live performance of ‘Humein Jabse Mohabbat’ at the Border 2 music launch, leaving fans spellbound. Watch the viral video capturing the magical moment.

The music launch of Border 2 turned into a memorable evening for fans and veterans alike. Held at the Karwar Naval Base, the event brought together the Indian Navy, sailors, and celebrated singers to celebrate patriotism, courage, and the legacy of the original Border. The gathering was filled with excitement as the film’s music was showcased in a grand live performance.

Sonu Nigam revives the original classic

The moment that truly stole hearts was Sonu Nigam performing the original Humein Jabse Mohabbat. His soulful rendition left everyone spellbound, and the video from the event went instantly viral. For fans of the 1999 classic, hearing Nigam’s voice live was like stepping back in time. Every note captured the emotion and intensity of the original song, reminding the audience why the track is still cherished today. The performance perfectly blended nostalgia with heartfelt patriotism, making it the highlight of the evening.

More about the event

Alongside Nigam, other artists also added magic to the event. Anu Malik performed lines from his composition Hindustan Meri Jaan, while Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra contributed to other tracks from the album. Mithoon recreated Sandesa Aate Hai with new arrangements, and Manoj Muntashir Shukla penned fresh lyrics that maintained the spirit of the original film. Together, these performances reflected the dedication and sincerity that went into producing the Border 2 soundtrack.

#border2 Yesterday, the Border 2 music album was released, and several incredible singers were present Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, and Roop Kumar Rathod.

I listened to all 9 songs, and honestly every single track is amazing.

All singers have done a fantastic job. Respect to… pic.twitter.com/3pp6R42NUS — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 15, 2026

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The film continues the legacy of valor, patriotism, and camaraderie, exploring themes of courage and national service. With the official trailer already launched, the film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Why this performance resonates?

Sonu Nigam’s rendition of Humein Jabse Mohabbat reminded fans of the timeless emotion and patriotism that defined the original Border. His ability to bring the song alive once again turned the music launch into a celebration of courage, music, and nostalgia, making the event unforgettable.

