Sonu Nigam turns IndiGo flight into live concert, sings Kal Ho Naa Ho on passengers’ request – Watch viral video

Imagine boarding a flight and finding Sonu Nigam among the passengers. Travellers on an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai had exactly that experience, as the singer turned their journey into a memorable musical moment.

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Sonu Nigam sings Kal Ho Naa Ho mid-air on IndiGo (PC: Instagram)

Air travel usually comes with long hours of waiting, conversations with fellow passengers and the hope of reaching the destination on time. However, passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai got something far more special during their journey on November 20, 2026. They found themselves sharing the flight with one of Bollywood’s most loved singers, Sonu Nigam. What began as an ordinary journey soon turned into a memorable musical experience when passengers got an opportunity to enjoy his live singing from close quarters. Videos of the unexpected moment have now surfaced online, giving music lovers another reason to smile.

Sonu Nigam singing Kal Ho Naa Ho mid-air on IndiGo flight goes viral

Sonu Nigam was travelling on an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai on November 20, 2026, when passengers recognised him. They requested the singer to perform some of his popular songs, and he happily obliged. He travelled to Raipur to perform at the Oriana Fest cultural event at AIIMS Raipur on November 19, 2026.

रायपुर से मुंबई जा रही इंडिगो (IndiGo) की फ्लाइट में सफर कर रहे यात्रियों को 20 नवंबर को एक बेहद खास और यादगार म्यूजिकल सरप्राइज मिला। मशहूर सिंगर सोनू निगम (Sonu Nigam) ने यात्रियों की गुजारिश पर फ्लाइट के अंदर ही लाइव गाना ‘कल हो न हो’ गाकर पूरे माहौल को संगीतमय बना दिया। #SonuNigam #ViralVideo #IndiGo #InFlightPerformance #RaipurToMumbai #BollywoodSinger #ZeeNews — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 21, 2026

The singer treated those on board to several familiar tracks, including ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, and other popular songs. His live performance quickly changed the atmosphere inside the aircraft, with passengers enjoying the unexpected concert.

Several travellers recorded the moment on their mobile phones. Some also got the opportunity to click pictures and selfies with the singer. The cabin crew members were also seen enjoying the special experience.

The performance was particularly memorable because passengers got to hear Sonu’s voice without the usual concert stage, elaborate arrangements, or a ticket to a live show. It was an unexpected treat during a simple routine flight.

Sonu Nigam shares video of passengers singing his songs

The musical exchange was not limited to Sonu Nigam singing for the passengers. The singer also shared videos showing travellers singing some of his popular songs for him. In one of the clips, passengers can be heard singing ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Main Agar Kahoon’. Sonu appeared touched by the gesture and recorded the passengers as they sang along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sharing the videos on social media, the singer wrote, “The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone.” The videos have since caught the attention of music lovers and has gone viral on social media, with many appreciating the singer for taking time out to interact with his fans.

Known for songs such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, Sonu Nigam has remained one of Hindi cinema’s most popular voices for decades.