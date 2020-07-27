Chittoor: After coming to the rescue of a Himachal Pradesh milkman, Sonu Sood turned real-life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. Also Read - 'Let’s Get This Guy’s Cows Back': Sonu Sood Offers Help To Himachal Man Who Sold Cow To Buy Smartphone For Kids’ Online Classes

The help came after video clip went viral on Twitter wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen using both his daughters as oxen to plough the field as he could not afford to hire an ox after suffering heavy losses earlier this year due to the lockdown. Their plight moved many social media following which the actor stepped in to help.

In his instant reaction, Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer but later said the family deserved a tractor. “So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,” Sood, said in a tweet.

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Fulfilling his promise, a new tractor was delivered to the elated farmer Nageswara Rao at his Mahalrajupalle village by Sunday night.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who belongs to Chittoor district, hailed the actor.

“Spoke with @sonusood ji and applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor district. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams,” Naidu said in a tweet.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Thank you so much sir for all the encouraging words. Your kindness will inspire everyone to come forward and help the needy. Under your guidance millions will find a way to achieve their dreams. Keep inspiring sir. I look forward meeting you soon. 🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/XruwFx1vy2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Rao’s elder daughter completed her Intermediate while the second one passed Class 10.

Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming.