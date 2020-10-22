Kolkata: Amid a dampened festive mood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja committees in Kolkata are coming up with various unique and creative ideas for the pandals. Also Read - Sonu Sood Receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by United Nations Development Programme
Given the heartbreaking migrant crisis seen by the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many pandals are now highlighting the struggles of migrant workers, who were left without jobs and forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home. However, during this difficult time, it was actor Sonu Sood who emerged as an unlikely real-life hero for these migrants.
In order to honour him and his contributions, Durga puja committee in Kolkata, Prafulla Kanak Welfare Association has installed a statue of Sonu Sood. His idol has been displayed alongside a bus, which carried migrant labourers to their homes.
See pictures here:
Moved by the honour, Sonu Sood reposted one such tweet and wrote, “My biggest award ever.”
Srinjay Dutt, a member of the puja committee, said that they had tried to capture the struggle of the labourers to the best of their ability.
“Our theme is the struggle of migrant workers who were attempting to return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Sonu Sood played a big role during the lockdown phase, we have erected a big statue of him to motivate others to help those near them,” Dutt told ANI here.
Sonu also shared a video message on Instagram.
Several life-size statues of men and women migrant labourers and their children besides Sonu Sood have also been installed.
In a similar Covid-themed pandal at the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala, Kolkata, Goddess Durga has been depicted as a woman migrant worker with a shirtless toddler in her arms.
The auspicious and widely celebrated Durga Puja festival will commence this year from October 22 and last till October 26.