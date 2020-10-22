Kolkata: Amid a dampened festive mood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja committees in Kolkata are coming up with various unique and creative ideas for the pandals. Also Read - Sonu Sood Receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by United Nations Development Programme

Given the heartbreaking migrant crisis seen by the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many pandals are now highlighting the struggles of migrant workers, who were left without jobs and forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home. However, during this difficult time, it was actor Sonu Sood who emerged as an unlikely real-life hero for these migrants.

In order to honour him and his contributions, Durga puja committee in Kolkata, Prafulla Kanak Welfare Association has installed a statue of Sonu Sood. His idol has been displayed alongside a bus, which carried migrant labourers to their homes.

See pictures here: