Sonu Sood Posts Video Of Him Sitting By The Door Of A Moving Train, Railway Police Say This

Sonu Sood Viral Video: Sonu Sood who is often hailed as a real life hero for his exemplary work during the covid pandemic, specially for arranging special buses and flights to send stranded migrants and students home, has recently received a lot of flak online for posting a video of him on Twitter where he was seen sitting by the door of a moving train.

In a 22-second video shared on December 13, the actor is seen sitting by the door of a moving train, holding on to the hand-rail outside. Sitting on his toes, the actor was looking out while a old Bollywood song ‘musafir hoon yaron’ plays in the background.

Even though it collected a lot of views, the actor’s followers were not happy with his conduct aboard a public transport. The video has upset a section of social media users, who have slammed and trolled him for being “irresponsible.”

A user wrote, “Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos. If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger.” “One should think twice before putting up such stuff online. bad provocation,” wrote another.

This is illegal , Risky and sends out a wrong message. Recently lost a friend’s brother who fell off AC coach door. https://t.co/V8VKsMSq15 — Vinod Lion | વિનોદ | வினோத் (@vinodfex) December 14, 2022

Demanding action against the act, a third user tagged @RailMinIndia @RPFCR and added, ”Kindly take action against him for traveling like that! This is risky plus people can follow him and do more such deeds! Punish and set an example.”

Even GRP Mumbai, the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, replied to the video. “SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all.”

.@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) December 14, 2022

