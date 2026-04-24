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Sorry for delay: Amit Shahs reply to Instagram user before Bengal roadshow goes viral

‘Sorry for delay’: Amit Shah’s reply to Instagram user before Bengal roadshow goes viral

Amit Shah’s quick Instagram reply saying “Reaching in 10 mins” to a supporter has gone viral. Scroll down to watch it.

(Image: ANI)

West Bengal Assembly Election: As the polling for the election in West Bengal commenced on April 23, a short interaction between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and another user has gone viral on Instagram. The incident happened when Amit Shah was all set to campaign in the state ahead of the assembly elections, where he had earlier actively addressed multiple rallies and roadshows.

What happened on Instagram?

The interaction happened when Amit Shah shared a video on his Instagram account, which highlighted a sunset and had a sharp political message in the caption, which was a target against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. He wrote, “The sun of the TMC’s corruption and hooliganism has set.

Later, a user commented on the post, while requesting the home minister to arrive quickly for his scheduled roadshow. The user wrote, “Jaldi aa jaiye amit ji…khade hai hum log road show k liye garmi me bohot der se”, which translates to: Please come quickly, Amit-ji… We have been standing here in the heat for a very long time, waiting for the roadshow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amitshahofficial)

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Also Read: ‘Jungle raj will end on May 4’: BJP targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after SC slams her for interrupting an ED raid

Amit Shah’s reply went viral

After the comment of the user urging Amit Shah to arrive early, the minister directly replied and wrote, “Sorry for the delay. Reaching there in 10mins.”

The unexpected reply from a senior political figure quickly became viral on social media platforms, and the screenshots of the exchange began to circulate all over the internet.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The voting in West Bengal is scheduled to happen in two phases. The first phase covered 152 constituency seats out of 294 and was held on April 23. On the other hand, the second phase will cover 142 constituencies and will be held on April 29. The state has undergone immense campaigning this time, with sharp political exchanges between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state recorded a massive voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in the first phase of polling. The second one is scheduled to take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

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