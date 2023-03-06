Home

‘Sorry Girls,’ THIS Auto Rickshawala is Taken! Viral Post Makes Internet go Gaga Over Driver’s Sass

A social media post with a rickshaw driver's unique note for girls is going viral - Check here!

Viral News: Indian trucks and auto-rickshaws grab instant attention for their humorous messages on their vehicles. These sightings are often amusing for ongoing traffic! One such unique note on an auto-rickshaw for women is making the waves. The note on the vehicle read – ‘Sorry girls, my wife is very strict.’ The hilarious note went viral in no time after a girl shared the photo of the note on her Twitter handle. The caption on the viral post on Twitter, “Sorry girls, loyalty level max.” The viral post was shared by data scientist Vanshika Garg who has over 40.2K followers on her social media account. Desis swamped the comment section with sarcastic remarks and humorous responses.

sorry girls, loyalty level max pic.twitter.com/wepmPcDqa7 — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) March 5, 2023

The viral post gained traction in no time as desis flooded the comment section. One of the users jokingly asked, “Oh… how would girls survive now😀.” Another user wrote, “I bet his wife added this note ;).” The third user said, “Riksha wale ne Aisa likhvaya hai matlab ise kafi proposal aate rahe honge. Riksha chalane mein bahut scope hai hehehe ☺️🥲.”

Somebody buy this guy a beer 🍻 https://t.co/NRrWvVWBGG — Joel (@jo_maveric) March 5, 2023

Isse khte hai ladko ki loyalty 🫂 https://t.co/vAqke9jBfF — stay peaceful (@staypeaceful__) March 5, 2023

Bro is a Rizzshaw driver https://t.co/vT9DHSyme5 — arushi (@itachiswifereal) March 5, 2023

Bro is committed guys😂😂 https://t.co/Q1dFu6SCXJ — Geeta Sapkal ❤️ (@GeetaP1207) March 5, 2023

This kind of loyalty I expect from my guy in the era of multiple dating and random “I love you” to a person. https://t.co/wRednaFLdb — Adv. Aditi Bagchi (@sonaditi) March 6, 2023

The viral auto-rickshaw post shared on March 5 has over 101K views, 1K plus likes and over 100 retweets.

What are your thoughts on this viral auto-rickshaw banner?

