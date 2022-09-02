Trending News: A promotional campaign by e-commerce platform Meesho was ‘ruined’ after BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly made a copy-paste mistake. Several celebs including Deepika Padukone, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, comedian Kapil Sharma and cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a poster on their social media accounts that said ‘Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster’, which seemed like a film or TV series starring all of them. The poster also said that the trailer would release on September 4.Also Read - Bangladesh Brutally TROLLED After Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022, Fans Say 'Naagin Dance Miss ho Gaya'
Things were going well for Meesho's ad campaign until Sourav Ganguly aka Dada or his PR team copy pasted their entire promotional message including the instructions that were only meant for him. "Please ensure that the Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in tomorrow's 1st September post," his tweet said along with the poster.
Also Read - Rohit Sharma TROLLED For Using Photoshopped Tricolour in Independence Day VIRAL Post | SEE TWEETS
The tweet was deleted soon after and a new tweet was posted, without the blunder. However, netizens quickly caught onto Dada’s mistake as screenshots of his deleted tweet surfaced. Twitter users are now heavily trolling the BCCI president and the brand’s name ‘Meesho’ was trending on the platform.
For damage control, Meesho joined the trend itself and made fun of Dada’s mistake but implied that it was still a successful campaign. “When Dada hits, it’s a 6. When Dada mishits, it’s still a 6,” Meesho tweeted with the viral screenshot of Dada’s deleted tweet.
HERE’S HOW TWITTER REACTED TO SOURAV GANGULY’S COPY PASTE BLUNDER THAT SPOILED MEESHO’S AD CAMPAIGN:
Use Ctrl C & Ctrl V wisely people!