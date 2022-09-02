Trending News: A promotional campaign by e-commerce platform Meesho was ‘ruined’ after BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly made a copy-paste mistake. Several celebs including Deepika Padukone, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, comedian Kapil Sharma and cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a poster on their social media accounts that said ‘Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster’, which seemed like a film or TV series starring all of them. The poster also said that the trailer would release on September 4.Also Read - Bangladesh Brutally TROLLED After Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022, Fans Say 'Naagin Dance Miss ho Gaya'

Things were going well for Meesho’s ad campaign until Sourav Ganguly aka Dada or his PR team copy pasted their entire promotional message including the instructions that were only meant for him. “Please ensure that the Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in tomorrow’s 1st September post,” his tweet said along with the poster. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Her Statement ‘Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’ - Check Reactions

The “Mega Blockbuster” campaign being posted by many celebrities belongs to @Meesho_Official. Ruined by Ganguly’s social media team. Welp! pic.twitter.com/eiEqAomEA9 — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) September 2, 2022

Also Read - Rohit Sharma TROLLED For Using Photoshopped Tricolour in Independence Day VIRAL Post | SEE TWEETS

The tweet was deleted soon after and a new tweet was posted, without the blunder. However, netizens quickly caught onto Dada’s mistake as screenshots of his deleted tweet surfaced. Twitter users are now heavily trolling the BCCI president and the brand’s name ‘Meesho’ was trending on the platform.

For damage control, Meesho joined the trend itself and made fun of Dada’s mistake but implied that it was still a successful campaign. “When Dada hits, it’s a 6. When Dada mishits, it’s still a 6,” Meesho tweeted with the viral screenshot of Dada’s deleted tweet.

HERE’S HOW TWITTER REACTED TO SOURAV GANGULY’S COPY PASTE BLUNDER THAT SPOILED MEESHO’S AD CAMPAIGN:

Aree yaar sourav ganguly and his copy paste tweets — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) September 2, 2022

#Meesho Karthi, Rashmika, Rohit Sharma, saurav ganguly etc in Meesho ads which gives worst quality products pic.twitter.com/zyE4fgyDrF — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 1, 2022

Meesho launching its new Influencer campaign. Dada: pic.twitter.com/uk4wMBeyXQ — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 2, 2022

Peak Desi Dad vibes Team at Meesho be like https://t.co/MxZNPOhq2W pic.twitter.com/gZ4TD2vO1D — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) September 2, 2022

It’s not a mistake ig but it’s a way of doing marketing. If that’s the case then well done Meesho. pic.twitter.com/AGTcgU6NNy — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) September 2, 2022



Use Ctrl C & Ctrl V wisely people!