Kolkata: Former Indian captain and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday. His wife Dona Ganguly, was quoted by the local media that he was feeling uneasy and complained of chest pain on Tuesday night. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Taken to Kolkata's Apollo Hospital After Complaining of Chest Pain

This comes just weeks after he was undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. Notably, Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack on January 2 following which he had to undergo a quick “primary angioplasty” to clear a blocked coronary artery. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

Soon after the news broke, concerned fans on social media wished him a speedy recovery. Fans all over the country are pouring their prayers for his speedy recovery and good wishes for ‘Dada’ with thousands of tweets and posts like ‘Get Well Soon Dada’ and ‘We love you’.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, Ganguly is now stable and feeling better. The family members and doctors are not taking any risk and want to keep him under hospital observation for a couple of days.

Ganguly had retired from the International cricket in November 2008 after a stellar career spanning 16 years. We wish him a speedy recovery!