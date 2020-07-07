Seoul: In a heartwarming gesture to thank its frontline medical workers and remind citizens to abide by Covid-19 preventative measures, the South Korean government hosted an impressive drone display over the Han River in capital Seoul. Also Read - SpiceJet to Use Drones For Faster Delivery of Essential Supplies in Remote Areas

As per an AFP report, at least 300 drones were programmed to form images above the Han drive, organized by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The messages included precautionary advice in illuminated patterns for its citizens, reminding them to wear masks, wash their hands, and observe social distancing rules. Further, the drone show displayed messages of gratitude for doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.

“Thanks to you,” the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, before forming a silhouette of the Korean Peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”

Notably, the ministry did not advertise the event so that people did not crowd to view it. It was live-streamed on the ministry’s official social media handles. Watch it here:

To date, South Korea has reported 13,137 confirmed coronavirus cases and 284 related deaths.