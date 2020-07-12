A frenzy gripped the board students this Friday as the results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 were made available through the board website and SMS facility and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav couldn’t be more elated as his daughter Aditi Yadav scored 98% in the class 12 examinations. Akhilesh has three children – two daughters Aditi and Tina and son Arjun and the SP chief evidently swelled with pride at his eldest daughter’s academic feat. Also Read - Rekha Trends on Twitter After Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Though the council did not release the list of toppers this year, Akhilesh took to his Twitter handle and expressed his happiness as he congratulated all the students who sat for the exams. Tweeting a picture with Aditi and his wife Dimple, he wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII. We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright (sic)"

While the pending exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19, the students were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted. As per the new assessment scheme in lieu of the coronavirus lockdown, the marks of students’ internal assessment as well as project work were also taken into consideration.

Pointing out that the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes are getting “step-motherly” treatment from the government, Akhilesh raised the concern in a statement, “Schools and colleges are closed because of corona. For online classes, the children belonging to poor families do not have smartphones. There is a problem of network connectivity at many places, especially in villages.”