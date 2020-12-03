Lucknow: With chilly winters approaching and the BJP government making cow protection as its priority, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have now decided that all cattle in the city need coats to protect them from the bitter assault of winter. The Animal Husbandry Department of the state has asked veterinary officers in various districts to ensure proper protection for cows in state-run cow shelters during the winter months. Also Read - 8-Year-Old UP Girl Hangs Herself After Mother Refuses to Take Her to Wedding Function

Officials are now making arrangements for the cow coats that will be made of jute bags and will keep the cows warm. In addition, cow shelters are also being covered with thick polythene curtains or 'tarpaulin' so that cold winds do not enter. Jute bags, provided by the district supply department are being sewed together to make thick curtains and covers. The same jute bags will be used to make cow coats which the cows will wear to stay warm during winters.

In some districts, the gram panchayats will make cow coats and will cover the cow shelters with polythene and other material with the MGNREGA budget. In Ayodhya, the cow shelters will also have bonfires to save cows from extreme cold.

Cow shelters have been made in rural areas to keep stray cattle where they are being taken care of and are provided fodder. The arrangements at cow shelters are under supervision of village panchayats, and caretakers are being employed for the task.

The Veterinary Department is also keeping a close watch on the health of cows and carries out regular medical examination and treatment of the cows.

(With IANS inputs)