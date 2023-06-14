Home

Specially Abled Girl Loses Race, Wins Millions Of Hearts: Watch

Not surprisingly, she finishes last, as far as the rules are concerned.

Greatest warrior indeed who did not let one impediment stop her from proving her strength.

Winning Hearts Is What Matters: How many times have we heard and been told that the greatest abilities are not the ones that are present in the physical body but those which are embedded in the mind. While many might walk over this great booster that is meant to encourage us, there are a few very special ones who live it and display it on any given occasion that they get their hands on.

This is what the video shows. A young girl who has one leg is using a crutch, and she dashes off with the other participants. Not surprisingly, she finishes last, as far as the rules are concerned. But then there is another way to look at it. She lost the race by a country mile but won the hearts of everyone.

The video is shared on Twitter by Enezator @Enezator with the caption: greatest warrior I’ve ever seen.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

greatest warrior I’ve ever seenpic.twitter.com/pfjpiFkEEn — Enezator (@Enezator) June 12, 2023

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Enezator @Enezator: champion of us all

Shadow / NO DM !!!💙💙💙@ConananMaloy: Absolutely the greatest Warrior ever. She’s going to be the best of the best💙💙💙

Enezator @Enezator: my soul is with her

Crypto_Life 🏖 @cryptonian_0: What a warrior 💪💜

MyFrontPageStory @MyFrontPageGift: How awesome ❤️👏

Tiff @WEFkilz: She’s gonna fly with her new blade runner leg.

The Zooming-in On Every Blade Of Grass Podcast @zioebog: No Excuses!!!!

Suresh Agarwal @SureshA91817572: 🥰🥰🥰🥰👏👏👏🙌🙏

B550 @2020th_ba: When the last one reaching the end line is the winner.

Nothing But Yin ☯️ ○●🐻 @RaiPemo: You are inspirational ❤️

Tony240sx 🧢 @tonysxo8: Damn that pretty good for one leg.

SSP @SSP64391671: Baby girl you are the best player ❤️ God bless you

