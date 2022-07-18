Viral Video: The internet is full of inspiring stories of people that motivate you to do your best and achieve your dreams. Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such story is of a differently-abled man who runs a pav bhaji stall in Mumbai and chooses to live his life with dignity instead of begging. In the video, the man identified with Mitesh Gupta is seen preparing pav bhaji and chopping vegetables expertly with just one hand. Gupta had lost his arm in a tragic accident a few years ago.Also Read - Viral Video: House Demolished to Save Cobra Trapped Between 2 Walls, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter on July 16, with a caption that reads, “Jazba hona Chahiye. Mitesh Gupta runs a Pav Bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. Let’s do our bit.”

Watch the video here:

Jazba hona Chahiye 👏 Mitesh Gupta runs a Pav Bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. Let’s do our bit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58DKfrVrDl — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) July 16, 2022

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are inspired by his example. Hisintegrity and honesty has won peoples’ hearts and many others said they couldn’t wait to meet him. One user wrote, “Nothing is impossible for Humans, you should have to courage to do. Inspiring.” A second user commented, “So Touching! Very Inspiring. Yes Junoon this guy has. More Power to him.” A third said, “Respect and applauds! Additionally, Pav Bhaji sirf Mumbai ki aabo-hawa mein ban sakti hai aur khane ka maza bhee wahin par. Ghar mein to kabhi nahin.”

A fourth commented, “Hats off to his dedication and inspiring will power! While this man was working hard making pav bhaji, I could notice another person sitting right behind leisurely on a chair & just surfing his mobile lazily. Two opposite moments captured beautifully….!!!”

See more reactions:

Notably, the stall named Pyarelal Pav bhaji is set up near Nirmala College in Malad (east).