Home

Viral

Specially-abled person on wheelchair told to walk home as lift stops functioning in Mumbai | Watch viral video

Specially-abled person on wheelchair told to ‘walk home’ as lift stops functioning in Mumbai | Watch viral video

The officials, according to the video, suggest that the man in a wheelchair go outside the metro station using the busy main road, which was heavily packed with traffic.

Image: Instagram @rollyrollyshah (videograb)

Viral news: When people are slowly learning to become kind towards ‘specially-abled’ people, a video from Mumbai’s Worli metro station has sparked debate online. The viral video shows a man in a wheelchair who waited for nearly 45 minutes because of the non-functionality of a lift. The clip was shared on Instagram. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: 2 staff members enter hotel room in Jaipur, leaving 6-year-old girl in tears; woman’s experience goes viral

Man left stranded at Worli metro station

The viral incident is from Worli station of the Mumbai metro. It happened late at night. According to the video, the man, who is specially abled and uses a wheelchair, could not escape from the metro station as the lift stopped functioning. He made attempts to contact the concerned helpline numbers of the emergency so that he could get some aid. However, he ended up receiving no real support. The officials, according to the video, suggest that the man in a wheelchair go outside the metro station using the busy main road, which was heavily packed with traffic.

He said that he was stranded for more than 45 minutes at the metro station. He highlighted that without a functioning lift, assistance, or accessible washrooms, he was left with no support and was told to ‘walk home’.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karn Shah ♿️ Rolling Comedian (@rollyrollyshah)

The video was shared with the caption, “Tonight I wasn’t scared because I’m disabled. I was scared because the system failed me at every step. lifts, helplines, roads, washrooms everything made me feel disabled. Living in the current century shouldn’t feel this unsafe. Accessibility is not luxury infrastructure. It’s basic human dignity.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared furious different reactions to the viral video of man being left stranded at the metro station. One user commented, “SHAMEFUL and this is not even a one off..there have been so many times that the lift at so many stations is not functioning”, and another user wrote, “Your hands were shivering. Oh dear I cried watching this, I know how lonely you would have felt.”

The third user commented, “Scary! Maybe, that’s why, many people I know tell me not to go out and, my mom says, even though Mumbai is a safe city for girls, it is definitely unsafe, in terms of disability!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.