Viral Video: A video shared by popular energy drink Red Bull on its Twitter page has now gone viral for all the right reasons. The video that is making rounds on the internet is of a daring stunt by Italian pilot Dario Costa who flies a plane through two tunnels situated in Turkey. The video was shared with the caption, "So Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless."

The stunt that has left everyone speechless is reportedly one of the first such stunts and has set a new world record of flying a plane through the tunnels. Not only did Costa become the first person to create this record, he even bagged the Guinness World Record for the Longest tunnel flown through with an airplane. During the stunt flight through the tunnels, the pilot covered 2.26 km in less than 44 secs and he passed through the tunnels at a speed of 245km/hr. The stunt took place in Istanbul's Çatalca district.

Watch the video here:

so Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless🤯 #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/Uk3RFqeVPZ — Red Bull (@redbull) September 4, 2021

In a blog post shared by Red Bull, Costa has said, “Everything seemed to be happening so fast, but when I got out of the first tunnel, the plane started to move to the right because of the crosswinds and in my head, everything slowed down at that moment. I reacted and just focussed on getting the plane back on the right path to enter the other tunnel. Then, in my mind, everything sped up again.”