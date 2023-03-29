Home

Speeding Car Almost Crushes Elderly Man, He Escapes By Hairsbreadth: Shocking Video Surfaces

Such is the impact of the video that it can give jitters to anyone.

The light from the headlights falls on him, and a big SUV speeds up towards him.

Viral Video: Things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace and perhaps this is the most popular and to an extent, logical explanation for a myriad of events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences. This is what the video we are sharing with you tries to explain.

The video shows an elderly man on the sidewalk looking ahead when he suddenly turns his head in the opposite direction. Suddenly, the light from the headlights falls on him, and a big SUV speeds up towards him and almost crushes him before hitting a raised concrete platform. Due to the impact, the car is thrown above by great force and lands on the road at an angle of about 35-40 degrees. Its front left tyre is flat, maybe burst and the driver’s side airbag is inflated.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “The Flip Flop is Safe”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The Flip Flop is Safe pic.twitter.com/G2rKEqqYyH — Top Videos (@TopVideosOnly) March 29, 2023

How many times we have talked about kismet, destiny, luck, fortune, and anything and everything on this planet that gets into the limelight because of the proverbial “paranormal” or “supernatural” elements? This riddle has puzzled a lot of minds and it still is, and in all probability, it will keep on doing so.

Whatever, we will always ask you to be very careful while out on the road.

